Israel infringing on all values of humanity: President Erdogan
"If we as Muslims do not raise our voices today, when will we?" asks Turkish President Erdogan, stressing that Israel is continuing to bomb schools, mosques, churches, hospitals, and universities.
November 9, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again called upon the world to be on the right side of history, as Israel's relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza continue after a month.

"The world remains silent. The United States and the West are all silent," Erdogan said, addressing the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization on Thursday.

He noted that almost 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the last month, 73 percent of which are women and children.

Stressing that Benjamin Netanyahu's government is still continuing their military campaign, Erdogan added: "The Israeli administration continues to bomb schools, mosques, churches, hospitals, and universities, infringing on all the values of humanity."

"If we as Muslims do not raise our voices today, when will we?" asked the Turkish President.

Türkiye has been a leading actor in aid efforts, and has delivered 10 aircraft carrying over 230 tons of humanitarian aid bound for Gaza to El Arish Airport with the assistance of Egypt, he said.

Since October 7, Israel has killed more than 10,500 Palestinians in a relentless bombardment of Gaza — home to 2.3 million. About 40 percent of those killed are children, according to officials.

SOURCE:TRT World
