Approximately 700 people were reportedly killed in West Darfur after clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

One hundred were injured and 300 others are reported missing following the fighting in El Geneina on November 4 and 5, IOM added late on Thursday.

Many of the displaced people are fleeing to neighbouring Chad. The armed battle between the Sudanese army and the RSF started in April over power struggle.

Thousands of people have been killed across the country and millions of others displaced.

At talks in Jeddah, the warring parties agreed to facilitating aid deliveries and confidence-building measures, mediators said on Tuesday, but efforts to secure a ceasefire have so far failed.