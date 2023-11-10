AFRICA
About 700 people killed in Sudan's Darfur - IOM
The violence in Darfur is the latest escalation of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
People displaced in the violence recount their horrific experiences. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 10, 2023

Approximately 700 people were reportedly killed in West Darfur after clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

One hundred were injured and 300 others are reported missing following the fighting in El Geneina on November 4 and 5, IOM added late on Thursday.

Many of the displaced people are fleeing to neighbouring Chad. The armed battle between the Sudanese army and the RSF started in April over power struggle.

Thousands of people have been killed across the country and millions of others displaced.

At talks in Jeddah, the warring parties agreed to facilitating aid deliveries and confidence-building measures, mediators said on Tuesday, but efforts to secure a ceasefire have so far failed.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
