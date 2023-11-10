Head coach of the Moroccan male national team, Walid Regragui, says former France youth international midfielder Sofiane Diop has switched nationality to play for Morocco and has been named in the squad for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old was born in France to a Senegalese father and Moroccan mother and plays for French side Nice as an attacking midfielder.

He is eligible to play for France or Senegal at the World Cup, but news of his decision to play for Morocco instead has been cheering for the team.

"I have been speaking with Sofiane since I was named coach. He chose Morocco a long time ago but couldn't join earlier due to administrative reasons and injuries," says Regragui.

Morocco's Atlas Lions kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign by playing away in Dar es Salaam against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Tuesday, November 21.

Morocco enters the World Cup qualifying as one of Africa's strongest sides, having reached the semi-finals of the 2022 edition of the tournament held in Qatar.