SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Football star Diop switches nationality, to play for Morocco
The 23-year-old was born in France to a Senegalese father and Moroccan mother and plays for French side Nice as an attacking midfielder.
Football star Diop switches nationality, to play for Morocco
Sofiane Diop has been named in the Atlas Lions team list. Photo: Sofiane Diop Instagram / Others
November 10, 2023

Head coach of the Moroccan male national team, Walid Regragui, says former France youth international midfielder Sofiane Diop has switched nationality to play for Morocco and has been named in the squad for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old was born in France to a Senegalese father and Moroccan mother and plays for French side Nice as an attacking midfielder.

He is eligible to play for France or Senegal at the World Cup, but news of his decision to play for Morocco instead has been cheering for the team.

"I have been speaking with Sofiane since I was named coach. He chose Morocco a long time ago but couldn't join earlier due to administrative reasons and injuries," says Regragui.

Morocco's Atlas Lions kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign by playing away in Dar es Salaam against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Tuesday, November 21.

Morocco enters the World Cup qualifying as one of Africa's strongest sides, having reached the semi-finals of the 2022 edition of the tournament held in Qatar.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us