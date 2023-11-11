SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sanctioned
The touchline ban against Erik ten Hag means he will have to watch United's game against Everton on November 26 from the stands.
Ten Hag got his third yellow card after he was booked during match against Luton. Photo: AFP / AFP
November 11, 2023

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will serve a one-game touchline ban after he was booked in his team's 1-0 win against Luton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was the Dutch coach's third yellow card this season and means he will have to watch United's game against Everton on November 26 from the stands.

Ten Hag remonstrated with officials over a throw-in decision late in the game at Old Trafford, which United won after Victor Lindelof's 59th-minute goal.

He was also booked in losses against Tottenham and Arsenal this season.

Ten Hag appeared to accept he was wrong to remonstrate.

“There is a certain point you have to accept decisions, I should do as well,” he said.

Ten Hag also said he had faith in his assistants to cope in his absence against Everton at Goodison Park after the upcoming international break.

“We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over.”

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
