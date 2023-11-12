AFRICA
Gaza evacuees arrive in Egypt after Rafah crossing reopens
Several people have been allowed to enter Egypt from the besieged Gaza after the reopening of the Rafah crossing on Sunday.
Foreign nationals and injured Palestinians were among those allowed to enter Egypt from Gaza on Sunday. / Photo: Reuters
November 12, 2023

The first group of foreigners and injured Palestinians evacuated after the Rafah border crossing reopened, arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday, four Egyptian security sources said.

Evacuations through the border crossing, the only entry point to Gaza not controlled by Israel, were temporarily suspended for a third time on Friday.

Hundreds of foreign nationals, their dependents, and dozens of injured people have passed through since the crossing began facilitating limited evacuations on November 1.

The suspensions had been due to bombardments that aid staff said hit or targeted medical convoys.

Aid trucks

At least seven injured Palestinians arrived on Egyptian soil to receive medical treatment, plus more than 80 foreign nationals and dependents, with more undergoing border procedures, the sources said.

More than 32 Egyptians also crossed over, they said.

At least 80 aid trucks had moved from Egypt into Gaza by Sunday afternoon, two of the sources said.

