AFRICA
3 MIN READ
World delegates gather in Kenya over global plastic treaty
Governments and companies as well as experts are bracing for tough talks in Nairobi on whether to limit the amount of plastic being produced or just to focus on the management of waste as they aim to create a first-ever plastic pollution treaty.
World delegates gather in Kenya over global plastic treaty
The debate is on whether to limit waste production or to improve waste management. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
November 13, 2023

Efforts to create a landmark treaty to end global plastic pollution advance on Monday in Nairobi as most of the world's nations, plus petrochemical companies, environmentalists and others affected by the pollution gather to discuss draft language for the first time.

It's the third gathering in a compressed five-meeting schedule intended to complete negotiations by the end of next year.

Power dynamics and positions became clear in the first two rounds of talks in Paris and Punta del Este, Uruguay and echo some of the same positions as in international climate talks, and with good reason — many of the players are the same.

Plastic is largely made from crude oil and natural gas , giving oil-producing countries and companies a large stake in any treaty.

Global negotiators last met in Paris in June and agreed to produce initial treaty text before reconvening in Nairobi.

The draft was published in early September. The UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution is charged with developing the first international, legally binding treaty on plastic pollution on land and at sea.

Plastic ban

Nairobi is a significant location to host this third session, as the East African country is a global leader in fighting plastic pollution, AP news agency reports.

In a groundbreaking move in 2017, Kenya banned the manufacture, sale and use of single-use plastic bags, which were hugely popular for carrying things but were also strewn across the landscape.

In what is one of the strictest bans on the products, lawbreakers face fines and up to four years in jail.

Two years later, Kenya banned single-use plastic like cutlery, straws and PET bottles from parks, forests, beaches and other protected areas.

Kenya is also an important player in environmental matters as home to United National Environment Programme headquarters. Kenya generates more than 70% of its electricity from renewable sources.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us