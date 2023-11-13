Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa secured their semi-final spot after a convincing 3-1 victory over Huracanes from Equatorial Guinea on Sunday evening at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

Goals from Tracy Twum and Yanyimaya Gnabekan in the 8th and 70th minutes helped the Ghanaians secure a place in the last four, an impressive feat for the debutants in the competition.

The impressive achievement means Ampem Darkoa will face Sporting Casablanca in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

Sporting Casablanca vs JKT Queens

Sporting Club de Casablanca of Morocco have qualified for their first-ever CAF Women's Champions League semi-final after a commanding 4-1 victory over JKT Queens (Tanzania) on November 11.

The formidable women’s team secured their spot in the last four at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro with first-half goals from Meryem Hajri, Chaymaa Mourtaji, and N'Guessan Nadège Koffi.

Although JKT Queens’ Stumai Abdallah found the back of the Moroccan net after the break, Adjoa Silviane Kokora scored a fourth goal, which sealed the place for the Moroccans.

In his post-match interview, Casablanca coach Mehdi El Qaichouri said, "I'm very proud of the players. It's a dream to be in the semis after finishing second in our league.''

Despite the loss, JKT Queens boss Esther Fred Chabruma remained upbeat, saying, "We go home with valuable lessons and will come back stronger."

AS Mande vs. Ampen

Defending champions of the CAF Women’s Champions League, AS Far from Morocco, have also progressed to the semifinals after a 2-0 victory over Mali’s AS Mande.

An unfortunate own goal by Fatou Dembele in the 5th minute plus a well-converted penalty in the 37th minute by Fatima Tagnaout placed them in their semifinal spot.

The results mean there will be a north vs. south clash in the semi-finals as they will confront Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa on Wednesday evening.

In his reaction, Mandé's coach, Moustapha Traoré, admitted the team did not play their best in the clash.