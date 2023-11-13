AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya starts planting 15 billion trees
President William Ruto launched the tree-planting exercise in the capital Nairobi in a bid to boost the country's forest cover.
Kenya starts planting 15 billion trees
The Kenyan President said the plan is to plant 15 billion trees by 2032. Photo UDA / Others
November 13, 2023

Kenya's President William Ruto has officially launched a tree planting campaign, with Kenyans encouraged to grow 100 million trees across the country on Monday alone - a day declared a public holiday.

Kenya has vowed to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 in a bid to boost Kenya's forest cover following the worst drought to ravage the Horn of Africa region in 40 years.

The president has said this move is part the country's climate action. He has faced criticism from environmentalists over his decision in July to lift a nearly six-year moratorium on logging.

Ruto, however, defended that move, saying it would create jobs and adding that it was "foolishness" to let mature trees rot while sawmills were importing timber.

Kenya’s current forest cover stands at about 7% but the government has set aside more than $80 million this financial year, as it bids to increase tree cover to more than 10%.

The impact of drought has been severe in the Horn of Africa region with the Global Forest Watch estimating Kenya lost more than 50,000 hectares (193 sq miles) of primary forest or 14 percent of its tree cover from 2002 to 2022.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us