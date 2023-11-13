AFRICA
Gabon ruling junta announces election date
Gabon's ruling junta has announced that elections will be held in the country in August 2025 following the coup against President Ali Bongo Ondimba.
Brice Oligui Nguema was announced as the transitional president of Gabon after the coup against Ali Bongo Ondimba in August 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 13, 2023

Gabon's military leaders, who ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba in August, have announced that elections will be held in August 2025 under a timetable that first foresees national dialogue.

"August 2025: elections and end of the transition," a regime spokesperson said on state television on Monday.

The timeframe will be submitted to a national conference made up of all the country's "vital actors", scheduled for April 2024.

The transitional administration also announced that a draft constitution would be presented at the end of October 2024, and a referendum on its adoption would be held around November-December 2024.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
