Gabon's military leaders, who ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba in August, have announced that elections will be held in August 2025 under a timetable that first foresees national dialogue.

"August 2025: elections and end of the transition," a regime spokesperson said on state television on Monday.

The timeframe will be submitted to a national conference made up of all the country's "vital actors", scheduled for April 2024.

The transitional administration also announced that a draft constitution would be presented at the end of October 2024, and a referendum on its adoption would be held around November-December 2024.