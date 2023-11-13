Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to use diplomacy to secure peace in the region and reduce civilian casualties in Gaza.

Since Israel's attacks on Gaza began on October 7, Erdogan has held phone conversations with nearly 30 leaders and top officials, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He also discussed the latest developments in Gaza with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone.

All countries should raise their voices for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Erdogan stressed in these contacts, saying that the current conflict had become a threat to world peace.

10th summit of OTS in Kazakhstan

President Erdogan raised the issue of Israel's attacks in Gaza during various international summits.

He talked about the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially Gaza, at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Kazakhstan's capital Astana earlier this month.

"Since October 7, there is no concept that can justify or explain what we have witnessed. To be clear and straightforward, crimes against humanity have been committed in Gaza for a full 28 days, Erdogan said at the summit.

He discussed Israel's attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave with other leaders on the margins of the event, including Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Erdogan also attended the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent on November 9 and had Palestinian victims on his agenda once again.

"Israel, with the full support of Western countries, continues to bomb schools, mosques, churches, hospitals, universities, and civilian settlements, trampling on every value humanity holds dear," he said in his speech.

He held bilateral talks with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Erdogan exchanged views with these leaders on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and discussed solutions to end the conflict.

Extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia

President Erdogan also attended the extraordinary joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League held in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh last weekend.

The leaders of Muslim countries discussed the situation in besieged Gaza.

"Jerusalem is our red line. It is our common wish for Jerusalem, known as the city of peace, and all Palestinian territories to return to their former days. As the Islamic world, we cannot leave our Palestinian brothers, sisters helpless and desperate," said Erdogan.

He emphasised that the Islamic world has been more united and had a collective stance in the face of this crisis.

Erdogan also held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Egyptian counterpart Sisi, and Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman on the sidelines to exchange views on efforts to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza and discuss possible steps for a resolution.

Visits to Germany, Algeria

Erdogan is set to depart on an official visit to Germany on Friday.

During his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdogan will address Israel's attacks on Palestine and convey a message from Berlin to European countries, which have not opposed Israel's actions.

On November 21, Erdogan is also expected to visit Algeria to talk to his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Israel's attacks in Gaza.

Iran's Raisi is scheduled to visit Türkiye on November 28.

Erdogan and Raisi will exchange views on bilateral relations and regional developments.