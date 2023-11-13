AFRICA
Nigeria's three states get governors after polls
Three Nigerian states – Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa – have voted in governors after a tense November 11 elections.
Douye Diri (L) won the Bayelsa governorship, while Hope Uzodinma (C) won the Imo State election, and Usman Ododo (R) was elected the governor of Kogi State on November 11, 2023. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
November 13, 2023

Nigeria's ruling party consolidated its power with two wins in weekend state governorship elections that were marred by violence and vote-rigging claims.

State elections are fiercely contested in the West African nation, where governors are powerful figures.

Despite a heavy security presence, there were several reports of deadly shootings, and an election official was abducted ahead of the vote. Saturday's polls were held in three states.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won a landslide victory in southeastern Imo state, where the current governor Hope Uzodinma secured a second term with 540,308 votes, according to official election tallies.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate came second with 71,503 votes.

APC loses in Bayelsa

The APC also retained power in central Kogi State, where Ahmed Usman Ododo was declared winner with 446,237 votes. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate came second with 259,052.

In the southern state of Bayelsa, the incumbent Governor Douye Diri of the PDP was declared the winner on Monday. Diri got 175,196 votes, followed by Timipre Sylva of the ruling APC, who got 110,108 votes, Nigeria's electoral commission announced.

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), which observed the elections, said there was low turnout at several polling stations, with people "scared of coming out to vote due to fear of violence."

Monitoring groups and Nigerian media reported several deadly shootings, including one in which military officials allegedly killed a man trying to run off with a ballot box in Anyigba, Kogi State.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
