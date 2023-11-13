TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's top diplomat continues diplomatic efforts for solution to Gaza conflict
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan holds several talks with officials from China, Qatar and the European Union over the latest developments in Gaza.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received China's special envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun at the ministry in the Turkish capital. / Photo: AA / Others
November 13, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and China's special envoy for the Middle East issue discussed the latest developments in Gaza.

Fidan received Zhai Jun on Monday at the ministry in the capital Ankara, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Held behind closed doors, the discussion also covered a range of regional issues, the sources added.

Fidan also had a phone call with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday over the recent developments in conflict-torn Gaza.

Fidan and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also Qatar’s prime minister, exchanged views on what could be done to follow up on the decisions taken at the extraordinary joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Saturday, the sources added.

Arab and Muslim leaders had called for an end to Israeli attacks and the lifting of the siege of Gaza, among others.

Meeting with Council of Europe secretary general

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric visited Fidan in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Monday.

During the meeting, issues on the agenda of the Council of Europe were discussed, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Buric also talked the regional issues including Gaza and the war in Ukraine, sources added.

Israel has been carrying out relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza - including on hospitals, residences, and houses of worship - since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a cross-border attack last month.

The attacks have killed over 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 8,000 women and children. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200 after a downward revision.

