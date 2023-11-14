AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Liberians vote in presidential runoff
The contest is between incumbent George Weah and opposition leader Joseph Boakai after 18 other candidates were dropped in the first round.
Liberians vote in presidential runoff
President George Weah casts his vote during the run-off election between him and former vice-president Joseph Boakai in Monrovia, Liberia. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 14, 2023

Liberians head to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether to hand former footballer George Weah a second term as president or to elect political veteran Joseph Boakai.

The run-off is expected to be close between the rivals, who also faced off in 2017 when Weah won in the second round with more than 61 percent.

In the first round of voting on October 10, Weah, 57, and Boakai, 78, came roughly neck and neck on more than 43 percent, with the incumbent taking a 7,126-vote lead.

This year's election is the first since the United Nations in 2018 ended its peacekeeping mission in Liberia, created after more than 250,000 people died in two civil wars between 1989 and 2003.

Observers emphasise the importance of maintaining peace and accepting the final results.

"The 2023 elections undoubtedly represent a crucial milestone in the consolidation of peace and democracy in Liberia, and the wider region," the UN said in a statement.

More than 2.4 million people are registered to vote, with polls open between 8:00 am (0800 GMT) and 6:00 pm (1800 GMT).

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us