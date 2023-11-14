Liberians head to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether to hand former footballer George Weah a second term as president or to elect political veteran Joseph Boakai.

The run-off is expected to be close between the rivals, who also faced off in 2017 when Weah won in the second round with more than 61 percent.

In the first round of voting on October 10, Weah, 57, and Boakai, 78, came roughly neck and neck on more than 43 percent, with the incumbent taking a 7,126-vote lead.

This year's election is the first since the United Nations in 2018 ended its peacekeeping mission in Liberia, created after more than 250,000 people died in two civil wars between 1989 and 2003.

Observers emphasise the importance of maintaining peace and accepting the final results.

"The 2023 elections undoubtedly represent a crucial milestone in the consolidation of peace and democracy in Liberia, and the wider region," the UN said in a statement.

More than 2.4 million people are registered to vote, with polls open between 8:00 am (0800 GMT) and 6:00 pm (1800 GMT).