AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan crisis: Army chief Burhan rallies neighbours for peace summit
Gen Burhan and Kenya's President Ruto agree to hold an emergency summit with regional neighbours on ways to the end fighting in the country.
Sudan crisis: Army chief Burhan rallies neighbours for peace summit
President William Ruto (R) and Gen Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan talked on the recent security situation in Sudan. / Others
November 14, 2023

Sudan's military head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited Kenya on Monday and held talks with President William Ruto where they agreed to hold an emergency summit with regional neighbours on ways to the end fighting in the country.

The summit will also agree on a framework for an all-inclusive Sudanese dialogue, a Kenyan statement said.

President Ruto committed to forward Gen Burhan's request for a summit to the head of the regional IGAD bloc.

Sudan has been engulfed in chaos since in mid-April when simmering tensions between military chief Gen Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open warfare.

The rivals have resumed peace talks in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah in an initiative being brokered by both Saudi Arabia and United States.

  1. A statement following Gen Burhan and Ruto's meeting said: "Recognizing the slow progress in Jeddah, the leaders underscored the urgency to accelerate the process towards cessation of hostilities and humanitarian assistance."

In June, the Sudanese government objected to IGAD chairing the committee dealing with Sudan, arguing that Kenya was not impartial.

International ceasefire and negotiation attempts have so far failed due to mutual accusations of violations by the parties and their inability to agree on the terms put forward.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us