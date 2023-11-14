Sudan's military head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited Kenya on Monday and held talks with President William Ruto where they agreed to hold an emergency summit with regional neighbours on ways to the end fighting in the country.

The summit will also agree on a framework for an all-inclusive Sudanese dialogue, a Kenyan statement said.

President Ruto committed to forward Gen Burhan's request for a summit to the head of the regional IGAD bloc.

Sudan has been engulfed in chaos since in mid-April when simmering tensions between military chief Gen Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open warfare.

The rivals have resumed peace talks in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah in an initiative being brokered by both Saudi Arabia and United States.

A statement following Gen Burhan and Ruto's meeting said: "Recognizing the slow progress in Jeddah, the leaders underscored the urgency to accelerate the process towards cessation of hostilities and humanitarian assistance."

In June, the Sudanese government objected to IGAD chairing the committee dealing with Sudan, arguing that Kenya was not impartial.

International ceasefire and negotiation attempts have so far failed due to mutual accusations of violations by the parties and their inability to agree on the terms put forward.