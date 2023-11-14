BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
South Africa's economy adds more jobs as elections loom
The number of unemployed persons decreased by 72,000 to 7.8 million, official data show.
South Africa's economy adds more jobs as elections loom
South Africa's power crisis has led to a slow down in business activity. / Others
November 14, 2023

South Africa's unemployment rate fell for a second consecutive quarter, official data showed on Tuesday in a piece of good news for the economy ahead of elections next year.

Between July and September, the jobless rate reached 31.9% of the workforce, compared to 32.6 percent in the previous quarter, the national statistics agency, StatsSA, said.

"The number of unemployed persons decreased by 72,000 to 7.8 million" during the same quarter, it added.

Employment gains were mostly concentrated in finance and agriculture as well as community and social services.

The drop follows a 0.3-percentage-point decrease in the second quarter.

South Africa, which has been battered by a prolonged energy crisis that has hampered economic activity, is to hold general elections in 2024.

The ruling African National Congress, in power since 1994, is experiencing dipping support, as poverty, inequality and joblessness run high nearly three decades after the end of apartheid.

The high unemployment rate has fuelled protests as well as anti-foreigner sentiment.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us