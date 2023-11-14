Maritime workers in Nigeria shut down economic activities on Tuesday at a major seaport in Lagos to protest an alleged assault on the national leader of workers union.

The protest is in compliance with a national strike announced by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) following the recent assault by agents of the state, Adewale Adeyanju, the head of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), said.

Scores of workers marched to the Apapa Sea Port Lagos gate Tuesday. Demonstrators asked police to arrest the perpetrators of the alleged assault.

The union said Joe Ajaero was assaulted November 6 by police in southeast Imo State while leading a protest for workers welfare.

Court order

The federal government secured a court order to stop workers from embarking on nationwide strike.

The strike, however, experienced low turnout in the nation's capital of Abuja as workers returned to work in key government offices.

"Many of us are in office because the strike is not particularly about workers welfare," Alice Agada, a public worker, told Anadolu.

The nationwide strike is taking place as a scarcity of naira notes worsens in most parts of the country.

The Central Bank of Nigeria denies claims that the scarcity was caused by attempt to withdraw the old currency which was reintroduced into circulation in March.