Police in Zambia on Tuesday arrested and charged the country's former ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union for seditious practices, in a crackdown that targeted figures of the former ruling Patriotic Front party.

Emmanuel Mwamba is alleged to have on November 4 posted on Facebook "a post likely to bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection against the administration of justice in Zambia," according to police spokesman, Rae Hamoonga.

In a statement, Hamoonga said the post was also likely to incite violence or any offence prejudicial to public order or in disturbance of the public peace.

"The suspect has been detained at Emmasdale Police Station (in the capital Lusaka) and will appear in court soon," he added.

Lungu's revival

Mwamba served as the spokesman of the Patriotic Front (PF), affiliated with Zambia’s former president Edgar Lungu, after being recalled from his diplomatic posting in 2021.

President Hakainde Hichilema defeated Edgar Lungu by a landslide in a bitterly contested presidential election in August 2021. Lungu announced early this month his return to active politics.

Separately, police said a “warn and caution” statement had been read to Raphael Nakachinda, the secretary general of the former ruling party, for the offence of seditious practices.

Former Justice Minister Given Lubinda was also read a warn and caution statement for holding more than one passport, diplomatic passport or travel document contrary to the law.

Police detention

"It is alleged that the offense in the first count was committed between March 1, 2023 and October 26, 2023, while the one in the second count was between March 1, 2023 and November 14, 2023 in Lusaka. The accused has been detained in police custody at Westwood Police Station (in Lusaka),” added Hamoonga.

Lubinda served as minister between 2016 and 2021 and is affiliated to the former ruling party.