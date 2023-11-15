AFRICA
Herd of buffalo found dead near Zimbabwe's largest park
The 16 buffaloes were found dead on Tuesday in Matetsi region, according to the spokesperson of the wildlife authority.
Hwange National Park / Photo: Reuters
November 15, 2023

The authorities in Zimbabwe have launched an investigation on the cause of death of a herd of buffaloes near the country's largest park, Hwange National Park.

"Vet doctors have taken samples for testing to ascertain the cause of death,” said Tinashe Farawo in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Zimbabwe is among five African countries reported to have the highest buffalo numbers.

Hwange National Park is located in northwestern Zimbabwe and spreads over 14,600 sq km of land. It holds over 100 mammal and 400 bird species including 19 large herbivores and eight large carnivores.

For years, residents of wildlife-rich areas of Zimbabwe have been in constant conflict with animals encroaching into their villages.

The communities have also been known to poach wild animals.

Read more: How Zimbabwe's human-animal conflict kills both ways

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
