AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UN resumes relief flights to Niger after military coup
UNHAS says the resumption of domestic services will facilitate the delivery of nearly 2.4 metric tonnes of cargo monthly.
UN resumes relief flights to Niger after military coup
UNHAS flights will deliver mostly essential medical supplies for people in need. Photo UNHAS / Others
November 15, 2023

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNHAS) in Niger says the national aviation authorities in Niger have informed them of the lifting of flight restrictions for domestic operations and that services resumed on Wednesday.

UNHAS says the resumption of domestic services will facilitate the uninterrupted and secure delivery of an average of nearly 2.4 metric tonnes of cargo monthly, mostly essential medical supplies for people in need.

It added that it will also ensure critical medical and security evacuations for humanitarian staff.

In August, UNHAS announced it temporarily suspended flights because the airspace was closed, along with the territorial borders, following the military coup in Niger on July 26.

UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths warned of the ripple effects of this closure as aid agencies scrambled to replenish depleting stocks just as 4.3 million people remained in urgent need of humanitarian aid in the country.

UNHAS has applauded the resumption of flights but continues to worry over fuel sustainability, which remains a challenge to their operations.

Read more: US Senate rejects bid to remove troops from Niger

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us