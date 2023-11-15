The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNHAS) in Niger says the national aviation authorities in Niger have informed them of the lifting of flight restrictions for domestic operations and that services resumed on Wednesday.

UNHAS says the resumption of domestic services will facilitate the uninterrupted and secure delivery of an average of nearly 2.4 metric tonnes of cargo monthly, mostly essential medical supplies for people in need.

It added that it will also ensure critical medical and security evacuations for humanitarian staff.

In August, UNHAS announced it temporarily suspended flights because the airspace was closed, along with the territorial borders, following the military coup in Niger on July 26.

UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths warned of the ripple effects of this closure as aid agencies scrambled to replenish depleting stocks just as 4.3 million people remained in urgent need of humanitarian aid in the country.

UNHAS has applauded the resumption of flights but continues to worry over fuel sustainability, which remains a challenge to their operations.

Read more: US Senate rejects bid to remove troops from Niger