TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye congratulates 35th anniversary of declaration of Palestinian state
Ankara will continue to "defend just cause of Palestine" until the day when Palestinians can live in their own lands, Turkish Foreign Ministry says.
Türkiye congratulates 35th anniversary of declaration of Palestinian state
Türkiye supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. / Photo: AA / Others
November 15, 2023

Türkiye has congratulated the 35th anniversary of the declaration of the State of Palestine.

"Congratulations on the 35th anniversary of the proclamation of the State of Palestine. We will continue to defend the just cause of Palestine until the day when our Palestinian brothers and sisters can live in their own lands under the roof of their own state in peace and security," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Türkiye established official relations with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1975 and was one of the first countries that recognised the Palestinian State established in exile on November 15, 1988.

A month later, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution acknowledging the proclamation of the State of Palestine by the Palestine National Council. The assembly "reaffirmed the need to enable the Palestinian people to exercise sovereignty over its territory occupied since 1967."

It also decided that "Palestine" should be used in place of "Palestine Liberation Organization" in the UN system.

Türkiye supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us