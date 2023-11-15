WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council calls for humanitarian pauses in Gaza
UN Security Council has passed a resolution for urgent pauses in fighting throughout Gaza.
UN Security Council calls for humanitarian pauses in Gaza
Twelve UN Security Council members voted to pass the resolution on Gaza pauses, while three abstained on November 15, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 15, 2023

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution for urgent and extended pauses in fighting throughout Gaza.

At least 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli strikes since the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. On Israel's side, the death toll is approximately 1,400, according to government figures.

Twelve members – China, France, Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – voted to adopt the resolution, while the United States of America, Russia and the United Kingdom abstained in a Wednesday vote.

Malta had presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for a humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza, and greater efforts to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Legally binding

The resolution has also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, especially children.

Security Council president Zhang Jun announced on Wednesday evening that the resolution had passed.

Vanessa Frazier, Malta's Permanent Representative to the UN, told the council: "Countless civilians are now suffering…the devastating consequences that armed conflict brings with it."

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the UN, said her country could not vote 'yes' on a text that "did not reaffirm the right of all member states to protect their citizens from attacks."

Resolutions by the UN Security Council are legally binding. The decisions take on a binding quality only as they relate to the prevention or suppression of breaches of peace.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us