TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
When we work together, our united voice is even louder: Turkish first lady
A day after Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan hosted the "United for Peace in Palestine Summit," she calls for voices to unite in support of a ceasefire for Gaza.
When we work together, our united voice is even louder: Turkish first lady
"Let us be the voice of the Palestinians. Let us join our voices right now to call for a ceasefire for them and the rest of the world," says Emine Erdogan. / Photo: AA / Others
November 16, 2023

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called for a uniting voice for the Palestinians.

"We made a joint call for peace as #UnitedForPeaceInPalestine with first ladies and representatives of countries from around the world for the innocents we can save in Gaza who are still alive.

"Each of us has a strong voice on our own, and when we work together, our united voice is even louder," Erdogan said on X.

Her remarks came a day after she hosted the "United for Peace in Palestine Summit" with other first spouses from around the world in Istanbul as part of Ankara’s efforts to end the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

"Let us be the voice of the Palestinians. Let us join our voices right now to call for a cease-fire for them and the rest of the world," she added.

As the Israeli assault on Gaza entered its 41st day, Türkiye has been unwavering in his support for Palestine.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on October 7.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have since been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us