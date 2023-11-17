AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Liberia elections: Boakai ahead of incumbent Weah
Opposition candidate Joseph Boakai and incumbent President George Weah had failed to secure more than 50% of votes cast in the first round in October prompting a runoff.
Liberia elections: Boakai ahead of incumbent Weah
Boakai and Weah are meeting for a second time in an election runoff / Photo: Getty Images
November 17, 2023

Liberian opposition leader Joseph Boakai is holding a slight lead in a run-off election with 50.6% of the vote over President George Weah's 49.4% after tallied results from about 87% of polling stations, the West African country's elections commission said on Thursday evening.

The two frontrunners failed to secure more than 50% of votes cast in a first round of voting in the October10 general election with Weah receiving 43.79% of the votes, while Boakai took 43.49%, according to tallied results from 98.4% of polling places.

The runoff is a rematch of the 2017 second round in which Weah, surfing on a wave of popular support, defeated Boakai with 61.54%.

He won on the promise to tackle corruption and improve livelihoods in the West African nation that is still emerging from two civil wars between 1989 and 2003, and the 2013-16 Ebola epidemic that killed thousands.

But some voters have become disenchanted over Weah's performance, particularly on corruption, high rate of youth unemployment, food inflation, and general economic hardship.

Ahead of the runoff vote, both candidates received endorsements from losing candidates from the first round.

Vote counting is still ongoing with the electoral umpire yet to announce a final result.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us