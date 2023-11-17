TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Mavi Marmara humanitarian flotilla set to reach aid to Gaza again
The Mavi Marmara Association initiates an independent civil mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, recalling the tragic events of 2010 when Israeli forces killed 10 Turkish activists on the aid flotilla.
Mavi Marmara humanitarian flotilla set to reach aid to Gaza again
A flotilla of ships is en route to Gaza to deliver essential humanitarian aid and support. / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2023

The Mavi Marmara Freedom and Solidarity Association will launch another flotilla of ships carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"We are setting out again towards Gaza as a civil and independent movement in line with the decision we made with the International Freedom Flotilla, of which we are a member,” the association said on its website.

“Our actions against the naval blockade in Gaza adhere to the principles of nonviolence and non-violent resistance," it added.

The association pointed out that Israel initiated a significant brutality in Gaza with mosques, schools, hospitals and all civilian settlements coming under attack.

It emphasised that Israel has persisted with the onslaught, disregarding decisions and warnings from the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, thereby ignoring the international conscience.

Members of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition have held meetings in London to plan the next flotilla from Europe to Gaza, which is scheduled to sail next year in an attempt to break the naval blockade imposed on Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported.

In May 2010, Israeli forces killed 10 Turkish activists on the Mavi Marmara aid flotilla, which was headed for Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

In the aftermath of the attack, Türkiye demanded an official apology from Israel, compensation for the families of those killed, and the lifting of Israel’s Gaza blockade.

In 2013, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over the incident to Türkiye’s then-Prime Minister and now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In addition to the compensation, Israel has agreed to Türkiye’s humanitarian presence in besieged Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us