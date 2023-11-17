SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Suspects arrested after break-in at South Africa rugby offices
The two suspects are being questioned and more arrests are expected, according to police.
Suspects arrested after break-in at South Africa rugby offices
The burglary at South Africa's Rugby Union offices was caught on CCTV footage. / Photo: Reuters
November 17, 2023

Police in Cape Town said they apprehended two suspects in relation to a burglary at the South Africa Rugby Union's offices, during which thieves held the World Cup, stole signed jerseys, laptops and whisky.

"All trophies, including the Webb Ellis Cup, are safe," SA Rugby said, confirming the incident earlier this week.

But detectives in the port city said they were "making headway" and arrests were "imminent" after the Monday night break-in.

"As part of the elaborate investigation... two suspects have been apprehended," police spokeswoman Novela Potelwa said on Friday.

The pair were being questioned "with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the act" and "a breakthrough is on the cards", she added.

Picked up trophy

The investigation was launched after two burglars broke into a business complex where SA Rugby has its offices.

CCTV of the incident shared on social media showed one of the thieves picking up the Webb Ellis Cup won by the Springboks last month in Paris before swiftly putting it down and moving to open some cupboards.

Police said the "well-dressed" burglars stole five signed Springbok jerseys, "high-end" whisky and 68 laptops -- most of them from another office.

South Africa has long suffered from high crime rates.

The country recorded more than 50,000 burglaries between July and September this year -- an average of more than 550 a day -- according to official statistics.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us