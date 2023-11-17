Police in Cape Town said they apprehended two suspects in relation to a burglary at the South Africa Rugby Union's offices, during which thieves held the World Cup, stole signed jerseys, laptops and whisky.

"All trophies, including the Webb Ellis Cup, are safe," SA Rugby said, confirming the incident earlier this week.

But detectives in the port city said they were "making headway" and arrests were "imminent" after the Monday night break-in.

"As part of the elaborate investigation... two suspects have been apprehended," police spokeswoman Novela Potelwa said on Friday.

The pair were being questioned "with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the act" and "a breakthrough is on the cards", she added.

Picked up trophy

The investigation was launched after two burglars broke into a business complex where SA Rugby has its offices.

CCTV of the incident shared on social media showed one of the thieves picking up the Webb Ellis Cup won by the Springboks last month in Paris before swiftly putting it down and moving to open some cupboards.

Police said the "well-dressed" burglars stole five signed Springbok jerseys, "high-end" whisky and 68 laptops -- most of them from another office.

South Africa has long suffered from high crime rates.

The country recorded more than 50,000 burglaries between July and September this year -- an average of more than 550 a day -- according to official statistics.