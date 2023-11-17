TÜRKİYE
Türkiye joins NATO military drill in Hungary
Hungary aims to test defence capabilities with the Adaptive Hussars-2023 military exercise, launching its largest exercise in the last 30 years.
Türkiye, Italy, Croatia and the US jointly participated in NATO exercise in eastern Hungary. / Photo: TRT World / Others
November 17, 2023

Türkiye has participated in a joint NATO multinational domestic military exercise held from November 6 to 17 in eastern Hungary.

"Held with the participation of NATO forces, Adaptive Hussars-2023, in which Türkiye, Italy, Croatia and the US participated, ends today," the Turkish National Defence Ministry said on X.

"Within the scope of the exercise, the Turkish Armed Forces also participate in the water passage phases in Tiszaroff and the airborne phases in Nyiregyhaza," it wrote.

Adaptive Hussars-2023 represents the largest Hungarian military exercise in the last 30 years, aiming to enhance Hungary's defence capabilities and test the cooperation between civil administration and the military.

Earlier, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said as threats like war, illegal migration and terrorism are ongoing in Europe, preserving peace and security is the "most important thing" for Hungary that "can be guaranteed by a well-trained defence force."

SOURCE:AA
