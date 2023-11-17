BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
ChatGPT's OpenAI sacks CEO Sam Altman
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has sacked Sam Altman as its chief executive officer.
OpenAI said its CEO Sam Altman has been sacked for not being "candid in his communications." / Photo: AFP      
November 17, 2023

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has said that Sam Altman will depart as the company's chief executive officer after the board found he was "not consistently candid in his communications."

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO, the company said on Friday, adding that it will conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO.

"Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," according to OpenAI.

Backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft, OpenAI kicked off the generative AI craze last November by releasing its ChatGPT chatbot, which became one of the world's fastest-growing applications.

Microsoft shares down

Altman was not immediately available for comment, while Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Microsoft, which has a stake in OpenAI, were down 1.91% at $368.93.

Trained on reams of data, generative AI can create brand-new humanlike content, helping users spin up term papers, complete science homework and even write entire novels.

SOURCE:Reuters
