3:17 GMT - Israel bombs school

Many casualties in Israeli bombing of Al Fakhoura School, which houses thousands of displaced people in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, reports Palestine TV.

Al Fakhoura School 'massacre' proves that Israeli war aims to empty northern Gaza of Palestinians, says Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

3:00 GMT - Israeli bombing of its committee’s HQ in Gaza ‘will not deter’ from providing aid: Qatar

Doha announced that the bombing carried out by the Israeli army on November 13 on the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza “would not deter it from providing aid to the enclave.”

During an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations, Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, stressed that "this crime constitutes a blatant violation of international law.”

“This crime is an extension of the approach of targeting humanitarian work, which is represented by the Committee's headquarters,” the Qatari representative added.

11:23 GMT - Israel again strikes deep into Lebanese territory: state media

Israel struck an aluminium factory deep in Lebanese territory, state media in Lebanon said, a week after its furthest strike since border skirmishes began last month.

"An enemy (Israeli) drone fired two missiles at an aluminium factory on the road between Toul and Kfour, setting it on fire," Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said, without specifying whether there were casualties.

But Kfour mayor Khodr Saad told AFP news agency two wounded civilians were transported to a hospital in the village.

10:13 GMT - About 20 shells fired from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee region in Israel

Roughly 20 shells were fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee area in Israel near the border between the two countries, local reports said.

"About 20 shells were fired within minutes towards the Upper Galilee region," Israeli Army Radio reported, adding that sirens sounded in Shtula in the Western Galilee, near the Lebanese border.

Army Radio did not indicate whether the shells led to injuries or damage.

11: 17 GMT - Bodies arrive in hospitals

Scores of bodies arrived at the Indonesian and Kamal Adwan hospitals as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing in northern Gaza, the enclave's Ministry of Interior has announced.

"A number of bodies arrived at the Indonesian and Kamal Adwan hospitals as a result of the massacres committed by the occupation artillery against citizens in various areas of the northern Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a statement.

"Six bodies also arrived at Al Aqsa Hospital as a result of the occupation targeting a house of the Aqtifan family in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip," it added.

11:04 GMT - Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes at Lebanese border

Hezbollah and Israel traded rocket and missile fire in areas near the Lebanese-Israeli border, officials on both sides have said, in the latest flare-up of violence which the United States worries will cause conflict to spiral in the Middle East.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah said it shot down an Israeli drone near the border in the early hours of Saturday. Israel’s military said it intercepted a missile fired at an Israeli drone.

Lebanese officials said an Israeli air strike hit a building in an industrial area near the town of Nabatieh, one of the deepest Israeli strikes inside Lebanese territory since fighting began last month. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

10:30 GMT - Al Quds Brigades says it destroyed 2 Israeli tanks, bulldozer in Gaza

The military wing of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad has said that its fighters had destroyed two Israeli tanks and a bulldozer in Gaza while targeting several other military vehicles.

In a statement, the Al Quds Brigades said it "bombed enemy gatherings in the woods of the Kissufim settlement on the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells."

It added that its forces "targeted, in separate operations, seven enemy military vehicles in Tal al Hawa and al Sabra, southwest of Gaza City."

09:40 GMT - UAE: Israel's statements on longer-term presence in Gaza worrying

A top foreign policy adviser to the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a longer-term presence in Gaza were worrying.

"We hear now from the Israeli prime minister and indeed the Israeli president about the sort of longer-term Israeli connection to Gaza. They are very worrying," Anwar Gargash said at the IISS Manama Security Summit in Bahrain.

"This indicates that perhaps the lesson that we as the majority of people in the region are taking away from the Gaza crisis which is the need to go back to the two-state solution, we need to go back to an Israeli and Palestinian state living side by side. That lesson has perhaps not been the same."

08:50 GMT - Exodus begins from Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, many still inside

The Israeli army has forcibly deported all the refugees and most of the patients from the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

About 120 out of 650 patients are unable to leave due to medical conditions and 30 premature babies remain at the hospital and it is in coordination with the Red Cross to get them out, says the hospital director.

The Israeli army destroyed Al Shifa Hospital's oxygen stations, water lines and drug stores, according to the director.

Separately about 5,000 people are now walking towards Salah al Din Street and they will walk for 25 kilometres, a TRT World journalist in Gaza has reported.

07:58 GMT - Only the Palestinian Authority can run post-war Gaza -EU's Borrell

Only the Palestinian Authority can run Gaza after Israel's war on the enclave is over, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"Hamas cannot be in control of Gaza any longer," Borrell told the Manama Dialogue, an annual conference on foreign and security policy in Bahrain.

"So who will be in control of Gaza? I think only one could do that - the Palestinian Authority," he said.

07:05 GMT — White House adviser: Hamas hostage release will lead 'significant' fighting pause

US President Joe Biden's top adviser on the Middle East has said the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas would lead to a surge in the delivery of humanitarian aid and a significant pause in fighting in Gaza.

"The hostages are released, you will see a significant, significant change," Brett McGurk said at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain.

06:40 GMT - Israel gives Palestinians 'one hour' to empty Gaza Al Shifa Hospital

Israeli troops have ordered the evacuation of the Al Shifa hospital "in the next hour" over loudspeakers, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

They called the hospital's director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, to instruct him to ensure "the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced and medical staff, and that they should move on foot towards the seafront", he told AFP.

06:00 GMT - Jordan will do 'whatever it takes' to stop displacement of Palestinians

Jordan's foreign minister has warned the Arab kingdom would do "whatever it takes to stop" the displacement of Palestinians.

"We will never allow that to happen, in addition to it being a war crime, it would be a direct threat to our national security. We'll do whatever it takes to stop it" Ayman Safadisaid at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain.

Israel's war has reawakened long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. They fear that Israel could expel Palestinians en masse from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian inhabitants have surged since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

05:40 GMT - Israel kills six Palestinians in West Bank

Six Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, according to a medical source and state media.

Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone attack targeting the headquarters of the Palestinian group, Fatah, in the Balata Refugee camp east of Nablus, the Palestinian state news agency, WAFA, reported.

Massive damage was reported in the area following the attack. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said earlier that seven victims were seriously injured in the attack and five later died at the hospital.

05:22 GMT - Israel provides limited access to communication in Gaza Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel has said that phone and internet services were partially working again across Gaza, after fuel was delivered to restart generators that power the networks.

NetBlocks, a group tracking internet outages, confirmed that “internet connectivity is being partially restored” in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, Paltel announced that all communication services, including landline connection, mobile network and Internet connection, dropped due to a lack of fuel. The next day, Israel agreed to allow two tanker trucks of fuel, equaling 60,000 liters (15,850 gallons), into the Gaza Strip each day.

4:50 GMT - Israel bombards Khan Younis

Israel has killed about 26 Palestinians, mostly children, in bombardment of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to Palestine's WAFA news agency.

Israeli warplanes struck residential buildings in Hamad Town, northwest of Khan Younis, killing 26 people, including several children, and wounding dozens, WAFA said, citing local sources.

Several people were also killed and wounded in fresh air strikes in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, it reported.

4:20 GMT - Gaza warns of starvation at Al Shifa Hospital amid Israeli onslaught

Gaza’s Health Ministry has warned of starvation at the Al Shifa Hospital amid an ongoing Israeli incursion on the facility.

"No food or water supplies have entered the Al Shifa complex for the past eight days," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement carried by Al Jazeera television.

"The patients at Al Shifa are starving and in pain, and the displaced people cannot find a piece of bread," he said.

4:00 GMT - Pro-Palestine rally in Washington demands US end military support to Israel

Pro-Palestine protesters have gathered near the Union station in the US capital, Washington, DC, demanding ceasefire in besieged Gaza and that US end sending money and military support to Israel.

Hundreds of protesters on Friday waved the Palestinian flag and held placards that read "Free Palestine", "End all US aid to Israel," and "End the occupation now." They also chanted chanted "Shut it down!," referring to Union Station, and "Biden, Biden you can't hide, we charge you with genocide."

The rally comes a day after officers responded with violence against anti-war activists who organised a candlelight vigil and ceasefire event in the capital, wounding around 90 of them.

3:28 GMT - Netanyahu looking for 'illusion' at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital: Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking for an "illusion" at the Al Shifa Hospital in besieged Gaza, Hamas resistance group has said.

"Netanyahu and his war cabinet are looking for a mirage that indicates their inability and hollow arrogance," Abu Obaida, a spokesperson for the Palestinian group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a recorded speech.

"[The army] raid on the hospital to show off their force is evidence of their failure and defeat," he said.

3:00 GMT - IMF head says war 'devastating' for Gaza

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has told Reuter news agency the Fund was "seriously considering" a possible augmentation of Egypt's $3 billion loan programme due to economic difficulties posed by the Israel's war in Gaza.

Georgieva told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of. the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit that the conflict is "devastating" Gaza's population and economy and has "severe impacts" on the West Bank's economy and is also posing difficulties for neighbouring countries Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan through the loss of tourism and higher energy costs.

2:40 GMT - Israeli strike on West Bank refugee camp kills five

At least five Palestinians have been killed and two more woiunded in an Israeli strike on a building in a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said.

Palestinian state news agency, WAFA reported Israeli strike targeted the headquarters of the Palestinian group, Fatah, in the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus.

Massive damage was reported in the area following the attack.

2:16 GMT - Portugal urges Israel to stop attacks after 3 nationals killed in Gaza

Portugal's Foreign Minister Jose Gomes Cravinho has expressed deep sorrow for the tragic deaths of three Portuguese nationals, including two children, in recent Israeli bombing attacks in besieged Gaza.

The deaths occurred on November 15 during a bombing attack south of the blockaded enclave.

Cravinho conveyed condolences to the government in a statement and said it was saddened by the deaths of five people, three of whom were Portuguese, in the bombing.

2:00 GMT - Palestinian death toll from Israeli violence at 206

The Palestinian Health Ministry has announced the death of a Palestinian who was shot by the Israeli army one week ago in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

"Jamal Mahmoud Abdel Rahman Masharqa, 21, died as a result of critical wounds sustained by occupation bullets about a week ago in Jenin," it said without providing further details.

It brings the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October 7 to 206, in addition to 2,780 wounded, it said. The announcement came before a new Israeli strike killed five Palestinians.

For our live updates from Friday (November 17), click here.