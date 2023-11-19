17:25 GMT – Death toll caused by Israeli attacks on Gaza reaches 13,000

Gaza's Hamas government said on Sunday that the death toll following Israeli attacks on Gaza had reached 13,000.

The Hamas government said more than 5,500 children were among the dead, alongside 3,500 women, with 30,000 more people wounded.

Its health ministry had previously said it could no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting had prevented bodies from being recovered.

16:20 GMT – UN chief 'deeply shocked' over Israeli attacks on Gaza schools

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over Israel's attacks on two UN-run schools in Gaza in the last 24 hours, stressing the inviolability of UN facilities.

"I am deeply shocked that two UNRWA schools were struck in less than 24 hours in Gaza. Dozens of people – many women and children – were killed and injured as they were seeking safety in United Nation spremises," Guterres said in a statement on Sunday.

"Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians are seeking shelter at United Nations facilities throughout Gaza due to the intensified fighting. I reaffirm that our premises are inviolable."

13:20 GMT – UN says 104 of its staff members killed in Gaza

The United Nations (UN) has said that at least 104 of its staff members have been killed by Israeli strikes since October 7, 2023, when the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated.

This comes as health sector in the besieged territory continues to bear the brunt, with the UN saying that treatment services are "on the verge of complete collapse" due to fuel shortage and lack of medicines.

On Sunday, 31 premature babies were evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, with Red Crescent officials saying that the babies would be transferred to Emirates Field Hospital in Rafah, the southern part of Gaza.

10:05 GMT – Protests against Israel held in Europe

People across Europe continued to take to the streets on Saturday to express solidarity with Palestine and condemn ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Braving rainy weather, some 2,000 people gathered in Amsterdam, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans including "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," "Ceasefire now," and "Stop genocide in Palestine."

Speaking to Anadolu, protester Cillia Ferrier maintained that what was happening in Palestine was apartheid, while another demonstrator, Bart, urged the Dutch government to stop stopping Israel.

9:30 GMT – UN says 32 babies in Gaza among scores of critically ill stranded patients

A United Nations team said on Sunday that 291 patients were left at Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest hospital, after Israeli troops had others evacuate.

Those left included 32 babies in extremely critical condition, trauma patients with severely infected wounds, and others with spinal injuries who are unable to move.

"Patients and health staff with whom they spoke were terrified for their safety and health, and pleaded for evacuation," the World Health Organization said, describing Shifa as a death zone.

8:30 GMT – At least 15 Palestinians killed in Gaza refugee camp attack

At least 15 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as well as in the Nuseirat refugee camp on Sunday, according to Palestinian media.

Fifteen Palestinians were "killed, at dawn on Sunday, after Israeli warplanes bombed two homes in the Nuseirat camp and Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip," the official Palestinian News Agency Wa fa reported.

The agency added that 13 civilians were killed after "occupation aircraft bombed a house of the Zuhd family in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip."

4:31 GMT - The World Health Organization [WHO] has said it had led an assessment mission to Al Shifa Hospital in besieged Gaza and determined it was a "death zone", urging a full evacuation.

"WHO and partners are urgently developing plans for the immediate evacuation of the remaining patients, staff and their families," the United Nations health agency said in a statement, adding that 291 patients and 25 health workers remained inside the hospital.

The team included public health experts, logistics officers and security staff from various United Nations departments.

4:00 GMT - Israeli army kills disabled Palestinian in West Bank

The Israeli army has killed a disabled Palestinian in an incursion in the West Bank refugee camp ofJenin, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

"The director of Jenin Government Hospital, Wissam Bakr, told WAFA that Issam Al-Fayed (46 years), a disabled person, was shot dead by Israeli occupation army at the entrance of the camp," WAFA reported.

Israeli troops killed another Palestinian during the incursion, WAFA reported.

3:30 GMT - US says still pushing for Israel-Gaza deal after reported breakthrough

The United States has said it was still working to secure a deal between Israel and Hamas after a reported tentative agreement to free women and children held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.

"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal," White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the Washington Post reporting a deal had been agreed.

The Post said a detailed, six-page agreement could mean captive releases begin within days and could also lead to the first sustained pause in war in Gaza.

3:14 GMT - Netanyahu says no prisoner swap deal 'as of now'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his government has yet not signed a prisoner swap deal with the Hamas resistance group.

"As of now, there is no deal," Netanyahu said at a news conference, dismissing reports about a possible agreement to free a portion or all of the captives held by the Palestinian resistance group in besieged Gaza.

He said once a deal emerges, the Israeli public will be informed.

3:00 GMT - London police responds with violence against pro-Palestine protesters

Demonstrators at a train station sit-in to support Palestine have clashed with London police Saturday, resulting in five arrests.

Protesters from the Now Ceasefire group gathered at Waterloo train station at 4 pm local time to initiate the sit-in.

Carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "From River to Sea, Palestine will be free," hundreds of demonstrators demanded an urgent ceasefire in Gaza.

2:40 GMT - Gaza, West Bank should be reunited under new Palestinian Authority: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post that besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank should eventually be "reunited" under a new Palestinian Authority.

"As we strive for peace, Gaza and the [occupied] West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalised Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution," Biden wrote.

"There must be no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, no reoccupation, no siege or blockade, and no reduction in the territory."

2:25 GMT - UNRWA chief receiving 'horrifying images' from Gaza

The head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees UNRWA has reiterated his call for a truce in besieged Gaza, saying they were receiving "horrifying images and footage of scores of people killed and injured" in the Israeli attack on its Al Fakhoura school in the enclave.

"Receiving horrifying images & footage of scores of people killed and injured in another UNRWA school sheltering thousands of displaced in the north of the Gaza Strip.

These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop. A humanitarian ceasefire cannot wait any longer," Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

2:14 GMT – Israel kills more than 80 Palestinians in refugee camp strikes

A Palestinian health official in besieged Gaza has said more than 80 Palestinians were killed in twin strikes on a northern Gaza refugee camp, including a UN school used as a shelter for people displaced by Israel's attacks on the tiny enclave.

"At least 50 people" were killed in a dawn strike on the UN-run Al Fakhura school in the camp, which has been converted into a shelter for displaced Palestinians, a health ministry official in Gaza told AFP.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths denounced the "tragic news of the children, women and men killed".

2:00 GMT - German chancellor calls for two-state solution

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has criticised Israel's illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and called for a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestine.

"In our view, there must be a two-state solution. There should be a possibility of peaceful coexistence between Israel as a state and a Palestinian state," German news agency DPA quoted him as saying during a visit to Nuthetal in Brandenburg state.

"This is also in the best interest of Israel." Scholz criticised Israel's construction of new illegal settlements on Palestinian territory, saying: "We do not want new settlements in the [occupied] West Bank."

1:27 GMT - Anadolu journalists lose several family members in Israeli bombings on Gaza

Several family members of two journalists working for Anadolu Agency were killed in separate Israeli air strikes on their homes, according to information shared by their colleagues.

Loved ones of photojournalist Montaser al Sawwaf and correspondent Ramzi Abu al Qumsan were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza City and north of besieged Gaza.

"Israeli warplanes bombed the home of the Al Sawwaf’s family in the Al Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, at dawn on Saturday," his relative told Anadolu.

