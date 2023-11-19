AFRICA
3 MIN READ
ANC slammed over SA Deputy CJ's 'campaign' image
South Africa's ruling party ANC has been slammed for using the image of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya in a campaign material.
ANC slammed over SA Deputy CJ's 'campaign' image
The South African Judiciary says Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya is apolitical. / Photo: South Africa's Judiciary / Others
November 19, 2023

South Africa's Office of the Chief Justice has slammed the ruling party, African National Congress (ANC), for using the image of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya on its campaign material.

On Saturday, ANC had posted on its X handle (@MYANC) Maya's picture, urging unregistered voters to enroll ahead of 2024 elections.

"Don't let your voice go unheard. Register to vote ANC and make a difference in your community and in South Africa. Visit your local voting station. #RegisterToVoteANC," the party's post on X, which was accompanied by Maya's image, said.

"The Office of the Chief Justice wishes to inform the public that this inappropriate use of the deputy chief justice's image in an election campaign poster was not authorised by Deputy Chief Justice Maya or the Office of the Chief Justice.

'Not a member of political party'

"For the record, Deputy Chief Justice Maya is not a member of the ANC or any other political party. Article 12(1)(a) of the Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits judges from belonging any political party," South Africa's Judiciary said in a statement on Saturday.

"This unauthorised use of the deputy chief justice's image has the potential to unduly bring the Judiciary into disrepute as well (as) undermining the integrity of the Judiciary as section 165(2) of the Constitution provides that the courts are independent and subject only to the constitution and the law, which they must apply without fear, favour or prejudice.

"It is expected that those responsible for this unauthonsed use of the deputy chief justice's image immediately desist and remove it from all online platforms where it has been published, and to publicly and unreservedly apologise to the deputy chief justice for this unfortunate incident."

ANC party has since apologised and deleted the tweet bearing Maya's image.

Dwindling popularity

"The ANC regrets any offence caused to the Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya when a poster with her image was posted on our X page without her consent. We intended to celebrate the significant progress and transformation made in all areas of society, including the Judiciary, where Justice Maya is widely respected.

"The ANC unreservedly apologises to the DCJ on this oversight," the party said on X.

Political parties in South Africa are pushing for more unregistered voters to enroll ahead of next year's polls.

This comes as the popularity of ANC, which has been in power since South Africa's independence in 1994, dwindles, threatening to affect its majority in parliament in the upcoming election.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us