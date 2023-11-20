International education charity, Education Above All Foundation (EAA), has condemned Israeli attacks on the Al Fakhoora and Al-Falah schools in Gaza.

Palestinian refugees were sheltering in the schools during the attacks that killed dozens of people over the weekend.

‘’Attacks on schools and designated shelters for displaced people are serious violations of International Humanitarian Law, underscoring the gravity of targeting civilians as outlined in the Geneva Conventions,’’ the organisation said in a statement.

The attacks have led to ‘’tragic loss of dozens of lives of women, children, and displaced civilians, with many others injured and unaccounted for,’’ it said.

It expressed concern over ‘’a distressing pattern of systematic and deliberate targeting of civilians and vital civilian infrastructure.’’

The EAA emphasised that schools must never be targeted during conflicts and called on the global community to do more in ensuring schools in conflict areas are protected.

So far, the conflict in Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people, with more than 4,000 of them children.