Twenty-eight premature babies were evacuated from besieged Gaza to Egypt on Monday as the Hamas-run health ministry accused Israel of launching a deadly strike on the territory's Indonesian Hospital.

The Gaza health ministry said Israel's army killed at least 12 people in a strike on the Indonesian Hospital in the Palestinian territory's north.

Those killed included patients, Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the ministry, which has reported a death toll of more than 13,000, said.

Dozens more were wounded and 700 people remained trapped inside the "besieged" medical centre, Qudra said.

Serious infections

Israel did not immediately comment, but pushed on with its withering air and ground attacks on Gaza.

More than 2.4 million Palestinians are trapped in Gaza, and only several hundred war-wounded, foreign nationals and dual passport holders have been allowed out.

On Monday, the UN World Health Organization said 28 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, had been taken to safety in Egypt through the Rafah crossing, revising down by one a number given by Egyptian media.

"All babies are fighting serious infections and continue needing health care," the WHO said.

The bloodiest ever Gaza attacks have seen Israeli troops raid, occupy and evacuate Al-Shifa hospital.