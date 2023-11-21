TÜRKİYE
Turkish president visits Algeria amid Gaza conflict
Turkish and Algerian presidents are expected to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues, including Israeli attacks in Gaza.
The two presidents will co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council. / Photo: AA / Others
November 21, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was welcomed by his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the capital Algiers.

Erdogan and Tebboune started their bilateral meeting on Tuesday following an official welcoming ceremony at the Algerian Presidential Palace.

During the visit, the two presidents will co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council.

In the council meeting, steps to further deepen the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.

Erdogan and Tebboune will also exchange views on regional and global issues, including the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
