AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South African MPs vote to close Israeli embassy
The South African parliament has voted to close Israeli embassy in the country.
South African MPs vote to close Israeli embassy
Two hundred and forty-eight South African MPs voted in favour of the closure of Israeli embassy in the country on November 21, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 21, 2023

South African parliament has voted to close Israeli embassy in the country.

On Tuesday, 248 lawmakers in the National Assembly voted in favour of the embassy's closure, and suspension of diplomatic ties.

Ninety-one (91) had voted against the cessation of relations between the two countries.

South Africa has been vocal about its support for the Palestinian people on the back of Israel's incessant attacks on Gaza.

Rising death toll

At least 13,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes since October 7.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, through its leader Julius Malema, had in November 16 proposed the severing of ties between South Africa and Israel.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) was among the political parties that supported the closure of the Israeli embassy in South Africa.

Besides calling for the cutting of diplomatic ties, EFF, in their motion, condemned the "killing of defenseless women and children in Gaza, including the bombing of hospitals."

'On notice'

"Israel is now on notice, and any entity in South Africa, be it commercial or in the basic education or tertiary sector, must know that South Africa has cut diplomatic ties with Israel, and they ought to follow that humanitarian resolution," EFF said in a statement on Tuesday evening after the parliamentary vote.

South Africa has often likened Palestine's situation to its struggle against apartheid between 1948 and 1994.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us