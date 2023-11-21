South African parliament has voted to close Israeli embassy in the country.

On Tuesday, 248 lawmakers in the National Assembly voted in favour of the embassy's closure, and suspension of diplomatic ties.

Ninety-one (91) had voted against the cessation of relations between the two countries.

South Africa has been vocal about its support for the Palestinian people on the back of Israel's incessant attacks on Gaza.

Rising death toll

At least 13,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes since October 7.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, through its leader Julius Malema, had in November 16 proposed the severing of ties between South Africa and Israel.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) was among the political parties that supported the closure of the Israeli embassy in South Africa.

Besides calling for the cutting of diplomatic ties, EFF, in their motion, condemned the "killing of defenseless women and children in Gaza, including the bombing of hospitals."

'On notice'

"Israel is now on notice, and any entity in South Africa, be it commercial or in the basic education or tertiary sector, must know that South Africa has cut diplomatic ties with Israel, and they ought to follow that humanitarian resolution," EFF said in a statement on Tuesday evening after the parliamentary vote.

South Africa has often likened Palestine's situation to its struggle against apartheid between 1948 and 1994.