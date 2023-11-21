WORLD
Gaza attacks death toll exceeds 14,100
The death toll in Gaza caused by Israeli attacks has surpassed 14,100, according to government figures.
More than a third of the victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza are children. / Photo: Reuters / Others
November 21, 2023

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 14,128, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave has said.

"The victims include over 5,840 children and 3,920 women,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli offensive.

Fuel, water supply cut off

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity, and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

