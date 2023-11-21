WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army accepts hostage deal, temporary cease-fire with Hamas
Army plans to use truce to re-organise its forces in preparation for expanding ground offensive to Gaza's south, public broadcaster KAN says
Israeli army accepts hostage deal, temporary cease-fire with Hamas
  Israeli PM Netanyahu says the war is ongoing and it will continue until Tel Aviv achieve all goals. / Photo: AA   / Others
November 21, 2023

The Israeli army has accepted a hostage exchange agreement and temporary cease-fire with Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, local media reported Tuesday.

"The army plans to use the truce to re-organise its forces in preparation for expanding its ground operation to southern Gaza," according to public broadcaster KAN.

According to the broadcaster, the proposed deal includes a four-day cease-fire and the release of 50 Israelis held by Hamas in return for 150 Palestinians in Israeli jails.

Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis are being held by Hamas following a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack, killing more than 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us