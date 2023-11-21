The Israeli army has accepted a hostage exchange agreement and temporary cease-fire with Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, local media reported Tuesday.

"The army plans to use the truce to re-organise its forces in preparation for expanding its ground operation to southern Gaza," according to public broadcaster KAN.

According to the broadcaster, the proposed deal includes a four-day cease-fire and the release of 50 Israelis held by Hamas in return for 150 Palestinians in Israeli jails.

Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis are being held by Hamas following a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack, killing more than 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.