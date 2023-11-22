TÜRKİYE
Erdogan calls on G20 to support two-state solution in Israel-Palestine conflict
Türkiye is ready to take a role, including as a guarantor, with other countries in a possible new security structure in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Turkish President Erdogan says.
November 22, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the Group of 20 leaders to "take an initiative in realising a two-state solution" to resolve the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking at virtual summit meeting of G20 leaders hosted by India, Erdogan said: "The tragedy unfolding in the occupied Palestinian lands, especially in Gaza, has exceeded the limits of humanity's tolerance."

Türkiye is ready to take a role, including as a guarantor, with other countries in a possible new security structure in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he reiterated.

"None of what is happening (in Gaza) can be explained with the right to self-defence. War crimes are crimes against humanity are clearly being committed there," Erdogan added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following an October 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Early Wednesday, Israel and Hamas announced a humanitarian pause agreement, which includes the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Under the deal, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, Israeli media reported.

The agreement also includes a four-day pause in fighting and the entry of 300 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including fuel, into Gaza.

It allows an extension of the pause and the potential release of more children and women held by the two sides.

SOURCE:AA
