TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Fidan visits UK as part of diplomatic efforts for peace in Gaza
Starting its diplomatic tour with the UK, the Turkish foreign minister continues diplomatic endeavours to garner international support for the peace process and build consensus among key stakeholders in the besieged Gaza.
Türkiye's Fidan visits UK as part of diplomatic efforts for peace in Gaza
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, starts the diplomatic talks for peace in the besieged Gaza in London. /Photo: AA / Others
November 22, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spearheaded diplomatic efforts for peace in the besieged Gaza in talks with the UK.

An official statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday highlighted the delegation's presence in London and Fidan's discussions with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

He has been in crucial discussions with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in London.

A joint diplomatic initiative, originating from the November 11 Extraordinary Joint Summit of the OIC and the Arab League in Riyadh, tasked foreign ministers from pivotal nations, including Türkiye, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Nigeria, to undertake international initiatives aimed at halting the war and establishing lasting peace in Gaza.

The statement stressed the urgency of their joint efforts to pave the way for a sustainable peace in the conflict-ridden region.

As part of the ongoing diplomatic push, Fidan is expected to extend the discussions to Paris, where he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The diplomatic tour aims to garner international support for the peace process and build consensus among key stakeholders.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on October 7.

Authorities in the besieged enclave said the death toll from Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave has since risen past 14,100 – including more than 5,800 children and 3,900 women. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us