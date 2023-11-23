SPORTS
Harry Maguire accepts Ghanaian MP's apology
The MP Isaac Adongo had compared Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia's management of Ghana's economy  to Maguire's performance on the pitch.
Maguire plays the centre back position for Manchester United. / Photo: AFP
November 23, 2023

Manchester United football star Harry Maguire has accepted the apology of a Ghanaian MP who mocked him during a budget debate in parliament last year.

Opposition lawmaker Isaac Adongo compared Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia's economic management of Ghana to Maguire's performance on the pitch.

In an address shared widely on social media, Adongo described Maguire as "the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence".

In a similar debate on the 2024 budget on Tuesday, Adongo said Maguire had "turned the corner" and apologised for his earlier analogy.

"I now apologise to Harry Maguire," Adongo said. "He is a transformational footballer... now scoring goals for Manchester United."

Maguire accepted the apology in a post on X on Wednesday.

"See you at Old Trafford soon," he wrote, referring to the home of Manchester United.

