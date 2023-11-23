AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Liberian president-elect urges unity in first speech
Joseph Boakai defeated incumbent George Weah by a margin of just 20,567 ballots.
Liberian president-elect urges unity in first speech
Joseph Boakai defeated President George Weah in Liberia's election runoff last week / Photo: Reuters
November 23, 2023

Liberia's president-elect Joseph Boakai on Wednesday called for unity to rebuild the country as he delivered his first speech since a narrow victory at the polls.

Boakai, a 78-year-old political veteran, defeated incumbent George Weah by a margin of just 20,567 ballots.

Boakai captured 50.64% of the vote, compared with the 49.36% won by the former international football star Weah.

"The elections are now over and we must unite as one people to rebuild our country," Boakai said.

'Save our country'

"I implore all Liberians, regardless of ethnic origin, country, religion or political party affiliation, to join us on this journey to save our country," he added.

The president-elect promised to "extend development to the whole country", in particular by building roads in the southeast, a region he said had been "neglected for years".

He also reiterated his campaign pledge that fighting corruption would be a priority and promised a "smooth and peaceful" transition.

Outgoing President Weah won plaudits for swiftly conceding defeat and agreeing to a non-violent transition, immediately undercutting any international concerns in a region marre d by coups.

While his party lost, "Liberia has won," Weah said on the radio after the results.

Hopes dashed

Weah's election six years ago fueled hopes of change for Liberia, which is still reeling from back-to-back civil wars and the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic.

But critics accused his government of corruption and said he failed to keep a promise to improve the lives of the poorest.

Boakai has pledged "radical" reforms to the security and justice systems, and to uphold the rule of law.

He also offered his condolences to victims of a post-election tragedy when a car ploughe d into a crowd of his supporters on Monday evening, killing at least three people.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us