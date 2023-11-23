AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Morocco urged to cancel deal on ties normalisation with Israel
Several key figures including politicians and Islamic scholars have signed a petition demanding the Moroccan government to cancel the agreement on normalisation of relations with Israel.
Morocco urged to cancel deal on ties normalisation with Israel
Morocco and Israel announced resumption of diplomatic relations in 2020. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 23, 2023

Scores of public figures in Morocco including former ministers urged the authorities Wednesday to scrap the country’s normalization deal with Israel in a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

They signed a petition to pressure the government to cancel the agreement.

The signatories included former Justice Minister Mustafa Ramid, former Education Minister Lahc en Daoudi, prominent Islamic scholar Ahmed Raïssouni and writers and lawyers.

"Normalization only increases Israel's intransigence in further killing and expelling of the Palestinian people," the statement said.

The petition urged the government to permanently close the Israeli liaison office in Rabat and withdraw the Moroccan liaison office in Tel Aviv.

The deal

In Dec 2020, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to agree to normalise ties with Israel in 2020 after similar decisions by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The number of people killed in Israeli air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since then has risen to 14,532, including over 6,000 children and 4,000 women, the media office in the besieged enclave said Wednesday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us