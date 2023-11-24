16:40 GMT — Qatar says 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and 1 Filipino released in Gaza amid truce

Mediator Qatar says at least 13 Israelis, including dual nationals, 10 Thais and one Filipino have been released in Gaza.

The spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the release of “39 women and children” from Israeli prisons as well.

More updates 👇

18:40 GMT — Next stages of Gaza operation

Israeli military spokesperson says during truce we will continue preparations for the next stages of Gaza operation.

18:34 GMT — UN says 137 aid trucks unloaded in Gaza since truce started

A total of 137 trucks carrying food, water, medicine and other essentials have been unloaded in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas truce began, the United Nations said.

This was the biggest humanitarian convoy to enter Gaza since the war started on October 7, the UN office for humanitarian affairs said in a statement.

16:10 GMT — Relief trucks enter Gaza Strip via Rafah crossing

150 relief trucks enter Gaza Strip via Rafah crossing, including 4 loaded with cooking gas, 3 with fuel: Authorities in Gaza say.

16:00 GMT — Israeli hostages handed to Israeli forces

An Israeli security source said Friday that 13 Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip had been handed over into Israeli custody.

The source told AFP: "The 13 Israeli hostages are now with the Israeli security services" after they were released on the first day of a four-day truce in the Gaza.

15:50 GMT - Hamas frees Israeli hostages as part of truce

Hamas has released thirteen Israeli hostages, according to Israeli media, and 12 Thai hostages were also freed.

This is part of a four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The deal brokered by Qatar includes the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

With the truce deal comes increased shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza — though still only enough to dent the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, according to aid groups.

1530 GMT — Israel-Hamas truce begins; 13 Israeli and 12 Thai hostages released

A four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war began in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker.

Thirteen Israeli hostages were released, according to Israeli media, and 12 Thai hostages were also freed. The deal includes the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

With the truce deal comes increased shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza — though still only enough to dent the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, according to aid groups.

15:30 GMT - Israeli hostages in Gaza have been transferred to Egypt - reports

Two sources close to Hamas told AFP that some hostages seized in the raids on southern Israel on October 7 were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross for return to Israel.

"Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians and the Israelis who are due to receive them," one of the sources said. The second source confirmed the handover.

There is no information on the Palestinians held in Israeli jails who are also slated for release.

14:50 - Thai PM confirmed hostages released

“It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released,” Srettha Thavisin posted on X.

14:20 GMT - Israeli troops fire at Palestinians trying to return to northern Gaza, kill two

Israeli troops have fatally shot two Palestinians and wounded 11 others as they headed toward northern Gaza.

An Anadolu reporter in the field said the Israeli army dropped leaflets on the southern parts of Gaza, including Rafah city, instructing residents not to move to the north despite calls by Palestinians to do so in the afternoon.

An Associated Press journalist saw the two bodies and the wounded as they arrived at a hospital in the town of Deir al Balah in the southern half of Gaza. The injured had been shot in the legs.

14:00 GMT - Türkiye urges West to ‘distance itself from Israeli war crimes’

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on the West to separate itself from Israeli “war crimes".

“Western world should distance itself from Israel’s war crimes. Any conditional or unconditional support to Israel is a blank check for the killing of more Palestinians,” Fidan told the International Strategic Communication (Stratcom) Summit in Istanbul.

“History will not forget the intolerance to the Palestinian flag and calls for peace in today’s Europe, where attacks on the holy Quran are supposedly accepted as freedom of expression,” he added.

The genuine peace is only possible with justice, international cooperation, and truth, the Turkish foreign minister stressed.

13:22 GMT - France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war

French police detained Algerian international Youcef Atal, who plays for Ligue 1 football side Nice, in a probe into suspected "justification of terrorism" after he published a social media post on the Israel-Hamas war, prosecutors said.

Last month the 27-year-old defender was banned for seven matches over the post, which he quickly deleted and for which he subsequently issued an apology.

The public prosecutor in Nice opened a probe following a request from the local prefect and mayor of Nice.

12:45 GMT - Israeli army destroys national memorials, monuments in Palestinian cities

The Israeli army has targeted all national memorials and monuments throughout Palestinian cities, such as the late President Yasser Arafat statue in the West Bank and the Mavi Marmara Martyrs Memorial in Gaza along with intensified air and ground attacks in the besieged enclave.

While the Israeli army has been conducting raids into Palestinian territories throughout the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Israeli bulldozers were specifically sent on a mission to demolish national memorials, with no discernible reason given for their actions.

12:30 GMT - Israel finalizes preparations to receive hostages from Gaza

The Israeli army announced the completion of preparations to receive Israeli hostages held in Gaza as agreed in a humanitarian pause deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

According to the army's statement cited by the Times of Israel news website, psychologists and mental health experts are to receive the hostages upon their arrival.

Thirteen Israelis are expected to be released from Gaza on Friday in exchange for the release of 39 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

12:00 GMT - Lebanon border calm as Israel-Hamas truce takes effect

Calm returned to Lebanon's southern border as a temporary truce took effect in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, according to Lebanese state media and the Israeli military.

Since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, Lebanon's southern border with Israel has witnessed deadly exchanges of fire, primarily involving the Israeli army and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, as well as Palestinian groups.

Hezbollah has yet to say whether it will comply with the terms of the agreement that was brokered by Qatar with help from Egypt and the United States.

11:40 GMT - Hamas says ready to release all captives

Hamas reportedly ready to release all captives in exchange for Israel releasing all Palestinian prisoners, Anadolu Agency says.

11:30 GMT - 'Extremely concerned' about those left in Al Shifa Hospital: WHO

A World Health Organization spokesperson said that the UN agency was working on further evacuations from northern Gaza hospitals as soon as possible as a truce gets underway, voicing fears for the safety of those remaining in Al Shifa Hospital.

"We're extremely concerned about the safety of the estimated 100 patients and health workers remaining at Al Shifa," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

He declined to react to comments from the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza that they were suspending cooperation with the global health agency amid reports that Israel was holding medical staff for questioning.

11:01 GMT - 10 ambulances transport patients, injured people from Khan Younis to Gaza City

Ambulances from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society moved from Khan Younis City in southern Gaza to Gaza City to transfer patients and injured people as a humanitarian pause began earlier this morning.

The ambulances were escorted by UN teams who coordinated the process with relevant authorities.

"Ten ambulances of the Red Crescent moved this morning, in coordination and escort by the UN, from Khan Younis to Gaza to vacate injured people and patients from the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital," the Red Crescent said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

10:37 GMT - Israel 'commits war crime' by cutting off basic needs of Gazans: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of "committing war crimes" in Gaza by preventing the access of people in the besieged enclave to electricity, water and food.

"Israel, which commits a war crime by cutting off electricity, water and food, is trying to prevent the oppression of the people in Gaza from being heard by cutting off their communication with the outside," Erdogan said in a video message sent to the International Strategic Communication (Stratcom)​​​​​​​ Summit in Istanbul.

"Civilians that Israel deliberately targets are not limited to children and women. Israel also kills journalists who are trying to reveal the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza to the world despite all the difficulties," the Turkish leader said, adding that more than 60 journalists have been killed so far in Israeli attacks.

09:48 GMT - Sirens sound in Israel's Eilat, warning of possible launch from Yemen

Sirens sounded in Israel's southern Red Sea resort of Eilat, the military said, warning of a possible long-range aerial attack from Yemen.

Yemeni Houthis have previously launched drones and missiles at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians following Israel's war on Gaza since October 7.

0850 GMT - Israel warns Palestinians against moving to north of Gaza during humanitarian pause

The Israeli army warned Palestinians from moving to the northern parts of Gaza during the humanitarian pause which came into effect early this morning.

According to an Anadolu reporter in the field, the Israeli army dropped leaflets on the southern parts of Gaza, including Rafah city, ordering not to move to the north amid calls by Palestinians to move there in the afternoon.

"To the residents of Gaza, the war didn't end yet, the humanitarian pause is temporary, and the northern region of Gaza is a war zone," the leaflet said. It also clarified that movement is only allowed from the north to the south through the Salahuddin road on the eastern side of the tiny enclave.

0840 GMT - Israel will release 39 Palestinian women and teenagers: official

Israel will release 39 Palestinian prisoners in the occupied West Bank today, among them 24 women and 15 teenage males, in exchange for 13 hostages due to be freed from Gaza by Hamas, a Palestinian official said.

Over the four days of Gaza truce, at least 50 hostages are expected to be freed, leaving an estimated 190 in the hands of Palestinian fighters. In exchange, 150 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released.

For Gaza's two million-plus residents, the deal brings a promise of respite from weeks of sustained Israeli bombardment. The war has so far killed nearly 15,000 people, Palestinian sources said. According to the United Nations, 1.7 million of the territory's 2.4 million people are estimated to have been displaced.

08:01 GMT - Fuel trucks start entering Gaza from Egypt

As a humanitarian pause came into effect in Gaza early, trucks carrying much-needed fuel began to entering the Palestinian enclave from Egypt in a first since Israel imposed a strict blockade early last month.

UN agencies in Gaza, particularly the UN Palestinian refugees agency UNRWA, have received only very small quantities of fuel, crucial for their continued operation, since Israel's relentless attacks began on October 7 and its siege reduced humanitarian supplies to a trickle.

Palestinian sources at the Rafah crossing told Anadolu that cooking gas and diesel trucks began entering Gaza from the Egyptian side.

07:46 GMT - Israeli army continues arrests in occupied West Bank amid Gaza truce

The Israeli army has continued its military raids and arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank as the humanitarian pause in Gaza started early morning to halt fighting in the besieged enclave temporarily.

According to an Anadolu reporter in the field, the Israeli army raided several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank and arrested several Palestinians. Palestinian medical sources told Anadolu that at least one Palestinian was injured during an Israeli raid into the Old City area of Nablus city.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said Israeli forces also detained two Palestinians in a raid to Nablus. The Israeli forces burned two Palestinian cars before withdrawing from the city.

07:08 GMT - UN expert on Palestine pushes back 'false claims' over Australia trip

Amid her advocacy to end the bombardment of Gaza, the UN special rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territories has said she is facing "continuous defamation" because of her mandate.

"Yet another trail of egregiously false claims agst (against) me. My trip to Australia was paid by the UN as part of my mandate's activities," Francesca Albanese wrote on X.

"Continuous defamation agst (against) my mandate may be well remunerated, but won't work. It just wastes time that should be used to help stop violence in oPt (occupied Palestine)," retorted Albanese, who has only earned ire from Israel for her work on the occupied Palestinian territories.

06:49 GMT - Aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt after truce begins

Aid trucks were entering Gaza from Egypt, around 1-1/2 hours after a truce began between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters, Reuters TV footage showed.

Two of the trucks, representing Egyptian organisations, sported banners that said, "Together for Humanity." Another said: "For our brothers in Gaza."

06:15 GMT - Fuel trucks enter Gaza as truce begins

Fuel trucks begin to enter Gaza from Egypt, according to Anadolu news agency reports.

This comes as a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas takes effect on Friday morning. Delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza is part of the agreement.

05:25 GMT - Israel-Hamas truce takes effect

The four-day humanitarian truce between the Israeli army and Hamas has come into effect on Friday morning in all areas of Gaza, temporarily stopping attacks for exchange of hostages and delivery of aid.

The pause commenced at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

04:00 GMT - Egypt says 130,000 litres of diesel to be delivered daily to Gaza

Egypt has said that 130,000 litres of diesel and four trucks of gas will be delivered daily to Gaza when a four-day truce starts on Friday morning.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), also said in a statement early on Friday that 200 trucks of aid would enter Gaza daily.

03:16 GMT — Cuban president rallies in support of Palestine

President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba has led a huge protest march in support of Palestinians amid Israel’s war on besieged Gaza.

Protesters waving Palestinian flags criticised the United States for its support of Israel as the procession made its way along the seaside promenade called the Malecon, under a hot Caribbean sun.

The Interior Ministry said on X, formerly Twitter, that 100,000 people took part in the hour-long march, convened by associations of youth groups.

02:49 GMT - Special flight brings home 103 Russians evacuated from Gaza

A special aircraft brought home to Moscow 103 Russian nationals evacuated from Gaza, Russia's emergencies ministry has said early on Friday.

In a post on Telegram, the ministry said the group flew home aboard a chartered Ilyushin-76 aircraft.

The post said 101 Russian nationals had been taken from Gaza to Egypt in the past 24 hours, bringing to more than 750 the total number of Russian evacuees. More than 650 had been flown to Russia, including more than 300 children.

02:20 GMT - Israel bombs Indonesian Hospital

Israeli forces have targeted the power generators of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, said the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave.

"The hospital is subjected to heavy shelling that targeted power generators and large parts of buildings," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said in a brief statement.

"The lives of 200 patients and medical staff are at risk amid the attack," he warned.

02:00 GMT - Israeli strike on UN-run school leaves 30 dead, 100 wounded

At least 30 people have been killed and 100 others wounded in an Israeli air strike on a UN-run school in the northern Gaza, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said.

The strike targeted the UNRWA-sponsored Abu Hussein School in Jabalia refugee camp, Hamas said in a statement.

There was no comment yet from the Israeli army on the report.

For our live updates from Wednesday (November 23), click here.