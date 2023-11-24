Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has criticised Israel over its ongoing warfare in Gaza and “hybrid threats” stemming from it.

“The whole world is under hybrid threats stemming from Israel,” he said on Friday, referring to actions by states or non-state bodies aimed at exploiting vulnerabilities of a state or institution to their own advantage through the use of a mixture of measures, be it diplomatic, economic, military or technological – all the while avoiding formal warfare.

“Fascists of today take the fascists of yesterday as an example,” he added, further underlining that Jews were oppressed back in the day and Muslims are the target today.

Fascist propaganda

Altun also quoted the term “fascist propaganda,” which was famously employed by Theodor W. Adorno, a German philosopher and sociologist.

“Adorno, who was himself a German Jew, in his work titled ‘Antisemitism and Fascist Propaganda,’ says that fascist propaganda does not attack its own enemies but ghosts, boogeymans and myths,” the communications director added.

“Today, Israel’s propaganda machine is using fascist propaganda just like Adorno told of,” Altun said.

Altun also said that Israel, with its propaganda efforts, is “butchering the reality.”

“Israel has killed, unfortunately, 64 journalists so far in its aggression,” he added.

Antisemitism rhetoric

Altun further blasted Israel’s antisemitism rhetoric.

“Whenever you complain about Israeli policies, they say that you are being antisemitic. When you defend Palestinians, they say that you don’t recognise Israel’s right to exist,” he said, referring to Israeli officials’ blanket accusations of antisemitism they are often criticised for using to squash dissent.

The director also said that the Israeli military “sends sets of concepts, notions; and words to use” to Western media companies and imposes them to use specific terms to use when covering the conflict.

“Palestinians are first criminalised, then dehumanised” by the media, Altun said.

“It is demanded [by Israel] that this tragedy is overlooked.”

Israel is “deepening” the crisis of truth with its propaganda and hybrid threats, the Director also said.

“Trivialisation of the lie is the base of this crisis of truth,” he said, also mentioning French sociologist Jean Baudrillard’s charge that the simulation world, or hyperreality, has taken precedence over reality.

Hundreds of thousands fled southward from intense Israeli strikes and a ground operation into the northern Gaza since October 7, when Hamas carried out a surprise attack against Israel.

On Friday, the Israeli army also dropped leaflets in the southern part of the besieged Gaza, warning Palestinians from moving to the north as it remains a war zone.

The four-day humanitarian pause between the Israeli army and Hamas came into effect on Friday morning in all areas of the besieged enclave, temporarily stopping attacks for prisoner exchange and aid.