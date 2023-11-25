16:50 GMT – Hamas delays second handover of hostages

The armed wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, has delayed the release of the second group of hostages until Israel "adheres to criteria for releasing prisoners."

One of the demands is that Israel allows relief trucks into northern Gaza.

Earlier Saturday, Hamas said it was ready to hand over the second batch of hostages under a truce deal with Israel.

12:45 GMT – Largest convoy of aid trucks enter northern Gaza

A convoy of 61 trucks headed to the northern part of Gaza is considered to be "largest since the beginning of Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023" the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Saturday.

This comes as Hamas calls on the world to side with Palestinian cause, stop "genocide" in Gaza, hold "occupation leaders accountable for crimes" against children and civilians.

A relative calm was witnessed in Gaza on Sunday as both sides honoured a four-day humanitarian ceasefire.

10:15 GMT – Only three hospitals operating in northern Gaza

Only three hospitals are operating with "very limited" services in northern Gaza, the enclave's health ministry has said.

The northern part of Gaza is home to about 900,000 people, according to authorities.

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza is completely evacuated, with patients admitted to the Al-Shifa Hospital also undergoing evacuation, a Gaza health ministry spokesperson told Anadolu on Saturday.

04:15 GMT - Israel confirms receiving first batch of captives

Israel has confirmed that it received a second list of captives scheduled to be released by the resistance group Hamas and exchanged for more Palestinians held by Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office said authorities reviewed the list, and families of the captives were notified. According to Israeli Channel 12, 13 captives will be freed on Saturday.

Israel and Hamas swapped 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinian women and minors from Israeli jails on the first day of a four-day "humanitarian pause."

03:19 GMT - Ecuador president to post VP in Israel for peace talks

Ecuador's vice president will take up a post in Tel Aviv to pursue a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine, the government in Quito said.

President Daniel Noboa, who took office on Thursday for an abbreviated 18-month term, assigned the peace portfolio to Vice President Veronica Abad as her "sole function," a statement said.

Abad will work out of Ecuador's embassy in Tel Aviv as a "collaborator for peace and to prevent the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine," it said, without specifying when she will travel there or for how long.

02:50 GMT - Australia welcomes ceasefire as 'important progress'

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said the truce marked "important progress" in the conflict, as he welcomed the release of captives by Hamas.

Hamas resistance fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war's first ceasefire after guns fell silent in Gaza for the first time in seven weeks.

"Australia welcomes the release of hostages and the pause in hostilities to allow humanitarian access to Gaza," Albanese said on social media platform X.

02:30 GMT - Gaza humanitarian situation much worse: UN refugee agency

The humanitarian situation in besieged Gaza has become much worse, the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency [UNRWA] said.

"Winter is very fast approaching, and it is getting colder in Gaza. Skin diseases and diarrhoea have exponentially increased as a result of unsanitary conditions made much worse by the rain," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said during a visit to the enclave.

"In some places, the rates of diseases are 45 times more than it was in previous years," he said. "Like I said before, it’s only a matter of time before people in Gaza start dying due to the siege and the lack of basics, not just because of the bombardment."

02:00 GMT - 34 Palestinians return to Gaza from Egypt on first day of truce

A total of 134 Palestinians returned to besieged Gaza from Egypt on the first day of a humanitarian pause between Hamas and Israel, according to Egyptian authorities.

"Some 200 aid trucks and two ambulances were allowed into Gaza on the first day of the pause," Diaa Rashwan, chairman of Egypt’s State Information Service [SIS], said in statements.

He added that 29 injured people and 15 other people entered Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Friday.

