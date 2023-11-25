WORLD
In pictures: Meet Palestinian women, minors Hamas managed to free from Israeli jails
Truce deal sees freedom for 39 Palestinian women and minors from notorious Israeli jails and 13 Israeli captives from besieged Gaza by Hamas resistance group.
Raghad Fan (C), a Palestinian prisoner held in an Israeli prison is greeted by her family on her release, in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank. Photo: AFP / Others
November 25, 2023

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank have cheered and waved Palestinian and Hamas flags, along with kaffiyeh scarves after Israel freed 39 Palestinians it was holding, some of them for years.

"I am happy but my liberation came at the price of the blood of the martyrs," said Marah Bakir, 24, referring to the nearly 15,000 killings across the Gaza in Israel's military invasion and bombardment.

Hanan al Barghouti, 58, released after two months in Israeli jail, lauded Hamas, its leader, and the people of Gaza.

"May God reward them well on our behalf," she said. "If it were not for the people of Gaza, we would not have seen freedom. "We were inside the prison, eating bitterness. They were sadists. They insulted us and humiliated us, but our pride is high and our dignity is elevated, thanks to the resistance."

Take a look at these powerful images of some of the women and young individuals, fresh out of Israeli prisons.

A family member reacts as he welcomes released Palestinian Fatima Amarneh near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Released Palestinian prisoners leave the Israeli military compound near Ramallah in occupied West Bank.

Released Palestinians (wearing grey jumpers) cheer after being released from the Israeli Ofer military facility in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank.

A released Palestinian prisoner gestures as she leaves the Israeli military prison, Ofer, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Palestinian prisoner Malak Salman who has been in Israeli jail for eight years reunited with her family, in Beit Safafa neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

Marah Bakr (L), Palestinian detained in Israeli prison for eight years, is welcomed by her family in occupied East Jerusalem.

Raghad Fan (C) a Palestinian prisoner held in an Israeli prison is greeted by her family on her release, in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank.

Nour Al-Taher (C) a Palestinian prisoner held in an Israeli prison looks on after her release in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank.

Hanin Barghouti (C) a Palestinian hosatge held in an Israeli prison looks on after her release, in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank.

Friends and relatives of Palestinian prisoners that were released from the Israeli Ofer military facility react as they are paraded in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:TRT World
