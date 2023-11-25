AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Gaza crisis: Algeria concerned as Israel ignores UN Security Council
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has expressed concern after Israel ignores the UN Security Council's resolution on humanitarian pauses in Gaza.
Gaza crisis: Algeria concerned as Israel ignores UN Security Council
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria says the UN Security Council is "almost completely paralysed" in the wake of Israeli attacks on Gaza. / Photo: AA
November 25, 2023

The UN Security Council is suffering from "almost complete paralysis" over the siege of Palestine and Palestinians' ongoing suffering at the hands of Israel, Algeria's president said on Friday.

"The Israeli settlement occupation is indifferent to the UN Security Council, does not pay any attention to what it says, does not take the slightest account of what it approves, and ignores all the duties, responsibilities, and commitments it imposes," Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in a speech read out at an African Union Summit in Ciudad de la Paz, Equatorial Guinea.

"Today, the international community is witnessing, without any purposeful action or serious political initiative, the succession of crises and conflicts in an accelerating manner," Tebboune said in the speech, read out by Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf.

According to Tebboune, the UN Security Council is "almost completely paralysed in light of the severe crisis affecting the collective security system in the world."

'Real tragedy'

Tebboune said the Palestinians are "living a real tragedy that is getting worse by the day due to the inability of our comprehensive international system to deter the Israeli occupier from its crimes and put a stop to its violations against the rules of international law."

Last month, Israel launched a massive military campaign against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

Israel has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us