Liberia's ruling party has alleged that the opposition party rigged last week's presidential run-off election.

President George Weah's party, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), said it has evidence the former footballer was cheated out of the hotly contested November 14 poll.

"We have empirical evidences that the elections were stolen," CDC Secretary-General Jefferson Koijee said at a news conference in the nation's capital Monrovia.

Joseph Boakai from the Unity Party (UP) defeated Weah by more than 20,000 votes in the run-off.

Conceded defeat

A run-off was declared after Weah and Boakai could not secure 50% of the vote in an October 10 presidential election, as required by the electoral law.

Both candidates were neck-and-neck in the election rated as free and fair by observers including the European Union and the Economic Community of West African States bloc.

Weah has already conceded defeat, promising not to challenge the results in court for the stability of the country.

Liberia has been relatively stable after a decade of civil war by rebel groups which ended in 2003.