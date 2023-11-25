TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Century of Türkiye will be century of women: President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's commitment to combatting violence against women in the 'Century of Türkiye,' noting the notable progress Türkiye has achieved in this regard.
Century of Türkiye will be century of women: President Erdogan
"We will build a violence-free Türkiye together with you by fighting in solidarity with men, women, and young and old people,” says Erdogan, addressing International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. / Photo: AA
November 25, 2023

The century of Türkiye will be the century of women, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Addressing an Istanbul event to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Saturday, Erdogan said they have adopted ending violence against women as the basic policy of the state.

“We believe that the Board of Coordination for Combating Violence Against Women, which we established with our new circular, will carry out activities worthy of the Century of Türkiye,” he said at Halic University.

The aim, he said, is to raise awareness of violence against women, adding that Türkiye has reached an advanced level in this regard.

"We will build a violence-free Türkiye together with you by fighting in solidarity with men, women, and young and old people” he added.

Erdogan also said that they provide state protection for women subjected to violence with shelters for women, violence prevention, and monitoring and social services centres operating across Türkiye.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us