Sunday, November 26, 2023

17:00 GMT – Hamas hands over 14 Israeli hostages

Fourteen Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals have been handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, the Israeli army said on Sunday.

"Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross," it said in a statement on the third day of an agreed pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinian prisoners have also been freed by Israel in a swap agreement.

14:15 GMT – Hamas military commander, three others killed

The armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas has announced the killing of four of its military commanders in Gaza, including the commander of the North Gaza brigade Ahmad Al Ghandour.

"Al Ghandour (Abu Anas) is the member of the military council and the commander of the North Brigade," Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement published on their Telegram channel on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Head of Gaza Municipality said on Sunday that at least 700,000 people were in need of basic services.

12:45 GMT – Seven Palestinians injured in northern Gaza

Three Palestinians were injured near Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, while seven others sustained injuries near Al-Quds Hospital in a fire by Israeli snipers, Palestinian media reported on Sunday.

This happened during an active ceasefire agreed upon by both Israel and Hamas group.

Doctors Without Borders medical aid group said on Sunday that there was need for an "immediate ceasefire" and an "end to indiscriminate bloodshed and massive attacks on Gaza."

9:10 GMT – Israel, Hamas to release more hostages

Israel and Hamas are expected to release more hostages on Sunday.

The Israeli Prison Service has said that it received a list of 39 Palestinian captives to be freed on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

On the other end, Hamas is expected to release 13 more Israeli hostages in fulfillment of the prisoner swap deal, according to Israeli officials.

04:50 GMT - Hamas-Israel fragile truce continues

Hamas fighters have released 17 captives, including 13 Israelis, from Gaza, while Israel set free 39 Palestinian prisoners in the latest stage of a four-day ceasefire.

The late-night exchange was held up for several hours after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement. The delay underscored the fragility of the ceasefire, which has halted a war that has shocked and shaken Israel, caused widespread destruction across Gaza, and threatened to unleash wider fighting across the region.

The war erupted on October 7, when Hamas fighters burst across the border into southern Israel and abducted some 240 people. Israel immediately declared war, carrying out weeks of air strikes and a ground offensive that have left over 13,300 Palestinians dead, two-thirds of those killed in Gaza have been women and minors.

04:20 GMT - Four Thais in second group of Gaza captives freed, Thai PM says

Four Thai nationals were freed in the second round of captive releases from Gaza, Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on social media.

"Everybody is safe, on the whole in good mental health and are able to speak normally," he said on social media platform X of the release late on Saturday.

"They want a shower and to contact their relatives."

03:42 GMT - UN says 61 trucks deliver aid in northern Gaza

The United Nations said 61 trucks carrying medical supplies, food and water had delivered their payloads in northern Gaza, as a pause in fighting allows aid to enter the besieged coastal territory.

Another 200 trucks had been dispatched to Gaza from Nitzana, Israel, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement, with 187 of them having made it past the border by the early evening local time.

Eleven ambulances, three coaches and a flatbed were delivered to Al Shifa hospital, which had seen heavy fighting in recent days, "to assist with evacuations," the statement said.

03:00 GMT - Israeli army kills 6 people in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli troops killed six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

A 25-year-old doctor was killed early in the morning outside his home in Qabatiya, near Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups in the north of the territory, the ministry said. Another Palestinian was killed in el-Bireh, near Ramallah.

Four people were also killed by Israeli army fire in Jenin, during an incursion by a large number of armoured vehicles into the town, which was recently the scene of the deadliest Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in almost 20 years.

For our live updates from Saturday (November 25), click here.