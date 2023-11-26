SPORTS
South Africa drop bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup
South Africa has withdrawn its bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, saying the December 2023 application deadline is too soon.
South Africa were knocked out of the 2023 Women's World Cup after a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 in August. / Photo: South African Women's Football Team / Others
November 26, 2023

South Africa have pulled out of the contest to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, citing fears they would have to deliver a "rushed presentation" to FIFA in December.

The deadline for submitting comprehensive plans for the tournament is December 8 and South African officials believe it would be wiser to try and host the following edition in 2031.

"We felt it was better to present a well-prepared bid for 2031... rather than producing a rushed presentation," South African Football Association chief executive Lydia Monyepao said.

The withdrawal of South Africa reduces the 2027 contest to three bids – joint ones by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany and Mexico and the United States, and one from Brazil.

Popular tournament

On May 17, 2024, a FIFA congress will decide which bid succeeds and follows co-hosts Australia and New Zealand in staging the increasingly popular four-yearly tournament.

Spain are the champions having defeated England 1-0 in a final watched by a crowd of 75,784 in Sydney last August.

SOURCE:AFP
